Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.