Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

EMR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. 28,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.