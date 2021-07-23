Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NEE stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,712. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

