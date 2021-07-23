Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158,432 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Cabot worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $52.36. 9,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.