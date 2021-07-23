Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,931 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of Moderna worth $78,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,516 shares of company stock worth $73,123,484. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

MRNA traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.87. 369,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,449,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $342.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

