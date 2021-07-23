Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.73. 20,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

