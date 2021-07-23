Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,337 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,865 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43.

