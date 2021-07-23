Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,701,000 after purchasing an additional 388,682 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.10. The company has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.