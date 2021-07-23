Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 345.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $44,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

