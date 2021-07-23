Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $12.67 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,574. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.39 and a fifty-two week high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

