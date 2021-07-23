Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 234,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,545. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $266.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

