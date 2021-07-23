Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $24.45 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. 71,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,469. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.