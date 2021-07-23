Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $28.09 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

MCD traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 162,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $239.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

