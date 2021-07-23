Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $56.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $56,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 283,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

