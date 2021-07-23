Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $18,380,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CVS Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,919,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $144,422,000 after buying an additional 391,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 115,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

