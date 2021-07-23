Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 657 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,649.20. 99,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,417.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

