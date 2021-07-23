Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,036,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.69. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

