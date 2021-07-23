Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

VZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

