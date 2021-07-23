Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.68. The company had a trading volume of 217,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. The company has a market cap of $452.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

