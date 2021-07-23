Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 10,282 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.28% of CMC Materials worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CCMP stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

