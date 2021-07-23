Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,424 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,857. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

