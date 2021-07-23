Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,825 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 88,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 799,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,609,106. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.