Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.14. 27,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,590. The company has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

