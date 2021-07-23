Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 41,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,166,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,575,000 after purchasing an additional 558,445 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 118,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

