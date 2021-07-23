Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.33. 599,039 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.55. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

