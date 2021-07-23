Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $156.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.