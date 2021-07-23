Filecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.94 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and approximately $274.94 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $46.31 or 0.00139389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00102306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00126343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.09 or 0.00888205 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 90,411,682 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

