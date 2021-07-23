FinNexus (FNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 99% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $5,301.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

