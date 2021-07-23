FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 11% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $841,002.30 and $1,227.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.16 or 0.00851636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.