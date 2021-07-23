FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.23 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,008,460 coins and its circulating supply is 339,786,321 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

