Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $192,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $481,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

SHAC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

