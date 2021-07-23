Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.