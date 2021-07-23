Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

MACQU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.15.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

