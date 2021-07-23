Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $26,366,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $22,600,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $17,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $12,865,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $12.67 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.