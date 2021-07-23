Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $7,530,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

