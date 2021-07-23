Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

NASDAQ TCACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

