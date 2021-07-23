Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

