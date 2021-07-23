Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of MACAU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

