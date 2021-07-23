Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

