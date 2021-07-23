Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,836,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $15,593,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,636,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,258,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.