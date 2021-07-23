Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of GX Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXGX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 4,706.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,035,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 1,993,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 167,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GX Acquisition stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.