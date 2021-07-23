Fir Tree Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,802 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vy Global Growth worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYGG. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGG stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

