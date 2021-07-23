First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.25. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

