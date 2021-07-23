First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

