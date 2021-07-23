First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.