First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.74

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $251.74 and last traded at $251.74, with a volume of 9761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 226,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 159,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,108,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

