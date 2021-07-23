First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.73

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.73 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,296.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

