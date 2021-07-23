First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 6,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
