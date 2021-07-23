First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 6,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

