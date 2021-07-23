First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

FPL remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,375. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

