First Western Financial (MYFW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/21/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. "

5/24/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

MYFW stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

